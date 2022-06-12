The perfect mix of productivity and relaxation! Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin fills her days with a combination of business tasks and self-care — the perfect work-life balance.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club star, 58, exclusively gave Us an inside look at a typical day in her life, which starts bright and early at 7 a.m. As soon as the sun comes up, so does Zarin, who typically opts for a game of tennis with her boyfriend, Gary Brody.

“Tennis helps me clear my mind,” she told Us, noting that she and her 55-year-old beau, whom she has been dating since July 2018, “love to play tennis together no matter where we are or what’s going on.”

Zarin lives a busy life, filled with not one, but two companies — Jill Zarin Home and Jill & Ally, a lifestyle brand she started with her daughter — as well as starring on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. (Season 2 premieres on Peacock on Thursday, June 23.)

During the upcoming season, the entrepreneur joins other former Housewives like Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge, Brandi Glanville and more for a getaway to Medley’s home in the Berkshires — a trip that involves everything from a nude party to a hot air balloon ride (and, of course, drama).

“It’s almost like being in college,” Medley, who previously starred alongside Zarin on RHONY, told Us in March about having the girls over at her house during season 2.“You form a special bond that no one ever understands. Even when you fight terribly, we’re a family in a weird way, and everybody came out of it.”

In addition to her time filming, the Secrets of a Jewish Mother author also spends her days speaking with her brand employees and fans.

“I enjoy going on Amazon Live, where I get to connect with my followers and show off my favorite finds,” she told Us about her late afternoon engagement with viewers. “Everyone asks for my recommendations — I love that I have a platform to give them.”

When it comes to downtime, some of Zarin’s favorite activities include unwinding with a riveting thriller and cooking lunch, a hobby that she picked up during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Keep scrolling to see a typical day in the reality star’s life.