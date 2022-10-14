Not on good terms? Following a run-in with Teddi Mellencamp at BravoCon 2022, Vicki Gunvlason opened up about where the duo stand now.

“Teddy said some things that weren’t true and I just clarified it with her,” Gunvalson, 60, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Friday, October 14, shortly after coming face to face with Mellencamp, 41, at the event. “I mean, I never called her out.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum noted that she wasn’t looking to continue communicating with Mellencamp. “She’s doing her thing and I don’t know her,” she joked. “I don’t care to know her right now.”

Gunvalson’s comments come after her recent feud with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. Earlier this year, the Coto Insurance CEO raised eyebrows when she slammed Tamra Judge’s joint podcast with Mellencamp.

“Something about [Teddi] bugs me,” Gunvalson said during an interview with Judge, 55, in June, referring to her friend’s podcast as “Two Twits” and “Two Ps in a Todd” instead of “Two Ts in a Pod.”

At the time, the Illinois native also asked her former castmate to stop “pitching” the podcast while they promoted season 2 of The Real Housewives: The Ultimate Girls Trip.

Mellencamp, for her part, took to social media to fire back. “Be sure to tune into Season 2 of #RHUGT tomorrow on @peacocktv! Starring my friend and @two.ts.inapod cohost @tamrajudge, I can only hope @vickigunvalson got paid in gas cards cause her love tank seems like it’s stuck on empty lately,” she wrote alongside a clip from the interview. “Hope this post doesn’t have her calling my @iheartradio boss to try and take my job again…😂 @bricesander.”

During her time at BravoCon, Gunvalson also weighed in on fellow Housewife Ashley Darby previously referring to her as the “rudest” TV personality.

“They put me in a room with her when I was doing something three years ago. And I didn’t know who she was. I said, ‘I don’t know who you are.’ And she said, ‘Well, I’m on the [Real Housewives of Potomac],” the businesswoman recalled. “I said, ‘Oh, welcome to the franchise.’ And that was it.”

Gunvalson questioned why Darby, 34, brought up the moment during her time on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month. “If that’s rude, then that’s on her. I don’t know who she is,” she told Us.