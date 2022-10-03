Word on the street is — even the stars of The Real Housewives of Potomac are confused by Ashley Darby’s divorce from Michael Darby.

“If I was going through a divorce, I would not be buying a house with somebody,” Wendy Osefo exclusively told Us Weekly. “I wouldn’t live in the same block. I may not live on the same street or the same state, but that’s her and that’s her choice. And I think that Ashley does a good job of just being strong in the face of adversity, especially since at the end of the day, she’s a mom. And for me as a mom, that’s the priority. It’s interesting as you see everything evolve with Ashley’s story. But I think she does a really good job of keeping that peaceful home environment for her kids.”

When asked whether Ashley made the right decision, Wendy added: “At the end of the day, I come from a divorced home and I would never want to see children put in that predicament. But in the same token, yeah — I think if anybody needs to get a divorce it’s Ashley, like, ‘Girl, you could do better!’”

Us confirmed in April that Ashley and Michael, who share sons Dean and Dylan, split after nearly eight years of marriage. In the season 7 trailer, it was revealed that the estranged spouses were buying a house together despite calling it quits.

Robyn Dixon, for her part, admitted to Us that she was “more and more confused” every time she spoke to her costar about the breakup.

“I’m trying to give her advice from my standpoint. … Going through her divorce is really hard. It’s a huge life change. And so it might be natural to have these kind of up and down thoughts or to think that you can get a divorce and buy a house with your ex-husband,” Robyn explained. “Certain things didn’t make sense to me, but, you know, for whatever reason at that time made sense to her. Every time we talked about it, I was more and more confused.”

Gizelle Bryant told Us that she is “100 percent” hopeful that Ashley will come out the other side.

“Ashley is somebody that I love and, you know, I actually like Michael as well, but it’s very clear that there’s a disconnect with the two of them. And there has been for a little while now,” she said, adding that she’s loving seeing her castmate get back out there. “Single Ashley is in the streets. She is killing it dead in the streets and I’m not mad at her. She’s really living her best life and looking beautiful, all that. I’m here for this Ashley.”

When asked about the house, however, Gizelle made it clear she wouldn’t do the same: “No. I don’t know anyone that’s done that,” she quipped.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns to Bravo Sunday, October 9, at 8 p.m. ET.