She’s coming back! Tamra Judge officially confirmed her return to Real Housewives of Orange County for season 17.

One day after her appearance with Vicki Gunvalson on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, July 19, Tamra, 54, returned to announce she “forgot” something — an orange.

“The judge is back and drama is in session,” she declared.

Andy Cohen confirmed the news, exclaiming, “Ladies and gentlemen, it’s true — Tamra Judge is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Tamra was originally a cast member on RHOC from season 3 to season 14. The California native left the show in January 2020. The Vena CBD cocreator briefly returned to the Housewives franchise when she joined Gunvalson, 60, Jill Zarin, Brandi Glanville, Phaedrea Parks, Eva Marcille, Dorinda Medley and Taylor Armstrong in the second installment of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club.

After the spinoff series premiered on Peacock late last month, Tamra made headlines when her costar Jill, 58, announced her return to RHOC.

“Tamra’s coming back, and you know, my friend Vicki’s not happy,” the RHONY alum revealed in a since-deleted Instagram Live video on Saturday, July 16. In response, Tamra replied, “Go f–k yourself @JillZarin! You thirsty bitch!”

Tamra also took to her own social media account to elaborate, saying via Instagram Story, “Hey guys, I have a big announcement. Jill is the thirstiest bitch I’ve ever met.”

Jill later addressed her original social media post that ignited the online feud. “I just have to straighten something out. This morning I was on my way to the event and I use the expression often, ‘breaking news,’ but it doesn’t mean that there’s anything breaking that wasn’t broken to me,” she explained on Instagram. “I had read online that Vicki was not coming back and Tamra was — and I said that. I just repeated what I had read. I don’t have any inside information. Nobody talks to me at Bravo. I know absolutely nothing. I just repeated the news that was already printed.”

According to the New York native, she wasn’t aware that the news wasn’t yet made public, adding, “So I don’t know why Tamra attacked me today calling me ‘a thirsty bitch.’ Thirsty about what?”

Jill concluded with a message for Tamra. “I’m so happy for you. You wanted this and I’m happy for you. Why is there any animosity?” she asked. “Anyway, we’re going to have to straighten that one out but congratulations anyway, and only wish the best for everybody.”

Ahead of the casting news, Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong both announced they wouldn’t be returning for season 17. RHOC also stars Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter.

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews