Housewives history! Brandi Glanville’s initial excitement to film season 2 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip was briefly halted when she found out who would be joining her in the Berkshires.

“Originally, I was super excited just because I haven’t really traveled, you know, during COVID. And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I get to live my life again.’ It’s like, we’re coming out of COVID and I get to go somewhere. And then I heard Tamra [Judge] was doing it,” Brandi told Us Weekly. “We had, like, a social media drama, not even a year — like, six months before. So it just kind of changed for me and I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to go and fight. I just want to go have fun and be on vacation.’”

Tamra had similar concerns. “I had that fear from the beginning because I was the farthest thing from close with Brandi Glanville,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum told Us. “And that was really scary to me because I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’ she just starts yelling at me and screaming at me.’ I was a little bit fearful of her. And you’ll see how that plays out.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and Tamra engaged in a nasty Twitter feud in 2019 after Brandi took Kelly Dodd’s side while watching the Bravo show.

“The moment you swear to not talk about a RUMOR you may have heard within [your] group, yet you know 100% [you’re] on f—king camera, [you’re] a f—king hypocritical a—hole,” Brandi tweeted, referring to the talk of Kelly being part of a “sex train” (which she denied) during season 14.

Tamra fired back that Kelly was the “new Brandi,” adding a follow-up, “Looks like someone needs a little attention. Who knew saying, ‘Kelly is the new Brandi,’ [would make her] lose her s—t. It’s not like I called her a [hypocritical] a—hole.”

Brandi, who called Tamra “loud, predictable and uninteresting,” took their drama to YouTube. Things continued to heat up at the time.

“Wtf is wrong with you @TamraBarney? Your [SIC] now saying I’m unstable ?” Brandi tweeted in September 2019. “Both of my children love adore &talk to me about everything! I don’t think you can say the same about yours can you ?I don’t know you nor do I want to.”

