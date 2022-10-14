Spilling the beans! Naomie Olindo got real about whether she gave Craig Conover permission to share her current relationship status.

The Southern Charm star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, that she was surprised Craig, 33, revealed that she is dating someone new.

“I know, what the hell?” she said of Craig’s actions while attending BravoCon 2022. “I was about to text him, like, ‘Don’t do that.’”

The L’Abeye founder teased she “can’t” give out any more information on her new man. “I am [happy],” Naomie confessed before switching the subject.

Earlier this week, Craig exclusively told Us that his ex-girlfriend has been “dating someone for six months” following her fling with costar Whitney Sudler-Smith.

The Sewing Down South founder and Naomie were in a relationship for three years before they split in 2017. Naomie then moved on with Metul Shah, whom she broke up with in the summer of 2021 after he allegedly cheated on her.

During the season 8 premiere of Southern Charm, which aired in June, Craig and Naomie confirmed that they hooked up in summer 2021 during a Las Vegas getaway. The duo’s rocky relationship continued to play out on the latest season of the Bravo show as Craig got more serious with Paige DeSorbo, whom he’s been exclusively dating since late 2021.

Things got even more awkward between the “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost and the France native when he learned that Naomie hooked up with Whitney, 54. During the August 18 episode of the reality series, Craig claimed that the Southern Charm producer broke “bro code” by romancing Naomie and called him “shady.”

By the season 8 reunion, which aired on October 6 and Thursday, October 13, Craig and Naomie appeared to be on good terms and the Pillow Talk author claimed he no longer cared about her and Whitney’s fling.

Naomie, for her part, confirmed that she was not dating the filmmaker when the shot they reunion in September.

“There wasn’t a breakup, you know what I mean? It just fizzled out,” the businesswoman told Us on Friday of her and Whitney’s relationship. “I think it was just something that kind of happened, like, in passing and we were like, ‘What?’ And then it just fizzled out naturally.”

She explained, “I mean, we’re still great friends. Our friendship has not been affected at all.”

When it comes to her dynamic with Craig, however, things are a little more complicated.

“If you ever saw us film again, it just wouldn’t be accurate,” Craig told Us on Wednesday, October 12, after butting heads with Naomie all season. “You know, we’re not in each other’s lives.”

Naomie, for her part, agreed with her former flame, telling Us on Friday, “We don’t see each other. The only reason, like, we still even have any communication is because of the show, you know? So yeah, I think that’s an accurate statement for sure.”

The entrepreneur also hinted that fans won’t see her new beau on the TV show anytime soon. “Unless you are incredibly solid … do not do a reality show in a relationship,” she confessed on Friday. “It is impossible.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi