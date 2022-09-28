Happy holidays? Southern Charm’s Craig Conover seemingly banishes ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo during his Christmas party — and Leva Bonaparte isn’t happy about it.

“Craig, are there seats?” Naomie, 30, asks the Sewing Down South founder, 33, in Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at the season 8 finale of the Bravo series.

Craig, who is hosting the event on behalf of his company, responds, “Not at this table. You guys have to sit at the other table.”

The Delaware native points his former flame, whom he split from in 2017 after three years, away from the cast’s table, which causes Naomie to get frustrated.

“This is so annoying,” she says, to which Craig quips, “You didn’t have to come.”

While Craig seems preoccupied with arranging the rest of the group at his table — including his girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Olivia Flowers and Madison LeCroy — Naomie is unnerved by all the shade seemingly coming her way.

“Thank you for making me feel so awkward,” she tells the law school graduate before confiding in Leva, 43, about what just happened.

The L’Abeye founder reveals to Leva, “I don’t have a seat at dinner,” which prompts an eye roll from the Republic co-owner. “I literally cannot [do this] anymore,” Leva says to Naomie before the women go and sit down with their mutual friend Madison Simon.

“I don’t even know why I’m friends with some people,” Leva tells both Madison and Naomie, seemingly referring to Craig and his posse. “So f—king toxic.”

Naomie, meanwhile, tells the cameras that the whole situation feels calculated. “This just feels like tit for tat,” she says in a confessional. “[Like], ‘I’ll invite you to my party, but you can’t sit with us.’ It just feels fishy.”

Drama between Naomie and Craig has been brewing throughout season 8. The duo have butted heads over their past — and how involved Naomie is in Craig and Paige’s new romance.

While Naomie appeared to move on with Whitney Sudler-Smith after the group’s dog wedding, she and Craig have still been at odds. The “Pillows and Beer” podcast host even uninvited the France native from his holiday party during the Thursday, September 22, episode of the reality show after another argument.

Leva, for her part, began distancing herself from the cast after Shep, 42, blew up at his then-girlfriend Taylor, 27, during a trip to Yemassee, South Carolina. (Us confirmed in July that Shep and Taylor split after two years together.)

“I don’t think I have the bandwidth for the boys and the bulls—t,” Leva explained during the September 15 episode. “Maybe their hearts are in the right place, but I need y’all to grow the f—k up.”

The restauranteur turned heads last year, when she appeared to unfollow most of the Southern Charm cast after the show’s wrap party in December 2021. LeCroy, 31, exclusively told Us in July that her “fight” with Leva “unfortunately didn’t get captured” on camera.

The hairstylist teased that she laid the “hammer down a little bit” with Leva, which could be part of the reason she stopped following so many castmates. “I might take [it] back and apologize again, but yeah, we’re fine,” LeCroy added, hinting that the reunion could help remedy her and Leva’s situation. “I mean fine is the way I would put it.”

Southern Charm’s season 8 finale airs on Bravo Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.