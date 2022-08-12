Till death do us part? Southern Charm’s dog wedding caused quite the stir in Charleston, especially for exes Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy and Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo.

Austen, 35, and Madison, 31, found themselves thrown together during the Thursday, August 11, episode as the best man and maid of honor for Little Craig and Peaches.

“Who would have ever thought we’d see Madison and Austen at the altar together?” Craig, 33, asked, before letting out a belly laugh.

While Shep Rose’s pooch, Little Craig, and Patricia Altschul’s pup, Peaches, were the stars of the ceremony, the drama between the humans on the show bubbled over throughout the event.

“Once they said their ‘I dos,’ you and Madison, Little Craig and Peaches will all walk out together,” the wedding planner told Austen, to which he confessed, “That’s my nightmare but OK, yes. Being anywhere near an altar with Madison. Wow, OK.”

To make matters worse, the “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost’s new flame, Olivia Flowers, brought a new man, Zach, as her date for the puppy nuptials, which irked him. The North Carolina native jokingly called Olivia’s guest, “Lumberjack chic” based on his outfit, before claiming he was fine with her seeing someone else.

Olivia, for her part, was pleased as punch about her date choice. “Considering this is my first official blind date, I am pretty pleased with what I am seeing so far,” the 30-year-old reality star told the cameras. “I think he’s very handsome. So far so good.”

Paige DeSorbo, who attended the event with her beau, Craig, pointed out that a dog wedding isn’t exactly normal. “It’s a Charleston thing,” the Delaware native explained, but Paige, 29, shot back, “No, this is some rich people s–t. This is nicer than my wedding is going to be.”

Despite being confused by the formal event, Paige and Craig enjoyed their day out until Naomie, 29, got a little too involved in their relationship.

“Y’all, somebody give Paige your jacket. Craig, give her your jacket. Paige, you need a jacket,” Naomie said before the wedding, noting that the Summer House star was not dressed warm enough.

While Craig eventually gave Paige his coat, he was mad that his ex-girlfriend, whom he dated for three years before their 2017 split, inserted herself in the matter.

“What is going through Naomie’s head where she thinks she knows what’s best for me and my girlfriend?” the Pillow Talk author said during a confessional. “I don’t think she’s getting it. This is not respecting boundaries.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to relive the most explosive moments from season 8, episode 8: