Ready, set, Stowe! The cast of Winter House teased many “bad decisions” ahead of the season 2 premiere next month.

The Bravo series will return on Thursday, October 13, with season 1 favorites Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller.

There will also be a few new faces, including Craig’s college pal Kory Keefer, Jason’s friend Jessica Stocker and Rachel Clark. Fans can expect fellow Bravo stars Carl Radke, who got engaged to Lindsay, 36, last month, and Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval to make epic cameos as well, per the network’s all-new super tease.

“We’re in Vermont … Gonna drink some beers,” Sandoval, 39, sang while playing guitar for Schwartz, 39, in the new trailer, which dropped on Thursday, September 15. “Maybe make some bad decisions with our double visions.”

A glimpse of Paige, 29, running face first into a table played in the background as the Missouri native continued to tease the wild new season. During another clip, Ciara, 26, danced for her pals as fake money fired from a cannon.

While the group appeared to have a blast while in Stowe, Vermont, the extended trailer hinted that the new cast members may bring some trouble. In fact, Kory admitted to the cameras, “The girls in the house, have no idea, but I’m kinda pursuing all of them at this point.”

Austen, meanwhile, finds himself in hot water for former flame Ciara, who he previously romanced on Winter House season 1.

During a heated discussion the beermaker, 35, yelled, “The f—king hypocrisy of this house.” The former nurse fired back, “All you do is put me in weird situations, Austen!”

The trailer also revealed that Paige and Craig’s relationship — the duo have been dating since fall of 2021 — may not be as perfect as they think.

“Get your boyfriend on a f—king chain,” Kyle, 40, told his Summer House costar after Craig, 33, started punching a piñata and lost his temper while drinking.

Following an argument in the kitchen with Luke, 38, the Delaware native yelled, “I’m getting out of this goddamn house, now” before storming outside into the cold.

Schwartz and Sandoval perfectly summed up just how insane the season is going to be in the final moments of the video. “Dude, how crazy is this f—king house,” Sandoval told his BFF, to which Schwartz responded, “I think I have alcohol poisoning.”

Scroll down for more revelations from the season 2 Winter House super tease:

Winter House premieres on Bravo Thursday, October 13, at 9 p.m. ET.