Through good times and bad. Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s personal ups and downs weren’t the only thing plaguing their 2021 nuptials — there were legal issues looming over them as well.

The Summer House costars, who tied the knot in September 2021, took fans behind the scenes of their contentious pre-wedding planning on season 6 of the Bravo series. The show, which filmed in summer 2021, revealed that Cooke’s excessive drinking and stress was also related to his financial woes.

“I’m in a lawsuit. I’ve spent $200,000 on legal fees this month. I’m $4 million in debt with the loan for my business. Everything is on the line,” Cooke, 39, told his Hamptons housemates during the April 18 episode of the reality show. “Our florist just dropped out of our wedding.”

Cooke founded Loverboy in 2018. His Summer House costar Carl Radke, who is dating Lindsay Hubbard, is the vice president of sales of Loverboy Inc. Batula, for her part, works as the head of creative and branding for the alcohol company.

While on screen the group appears to be having success with Loverboy — they have cases of the drinks all over their Hamptons house on the series — Cooke confessed that the company has had its fair share of lawsuits over the past few years.

“There’s so much misunderstanding going on right now,” Cooke told pal Danielle Olivera during the April 25 episode, breaking down into tears. “Every day of my f—king … the last three years [have] been stressful.”

He added: “When you’re running a company, when you’re trying to, like, plan a wedding. I’m doing everything. … I’m doing a thousand things a minute. I’m like, ‘How much more can I do and f—king give?’”

Cooke and Loverboy have been involved in several lawsuits since its inception, all of which have since been resolved. The legal drama the TV personality referred to on season 6 of Summer House was his back-and-forth battle with Night Shift Brewing.

The entrepreneur settled two cases with the company in 2021, one just weeks before he and Batula wed at her parents’ home in New Jersey in September.

Scroll down for a complete breakdown of Cooke’s legal woes: