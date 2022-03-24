No, Summer House fans, you’re not going crazy if you spotted Alex Wach and Jason Cameron in photos from Lindsay Hubbard’s birthday party.

The Summer House newbie and Winter House star were present for the filming of the publicist’s 35th birthday, which played out on the March 7 and March 21 episodes of the Hampton-based series. Neither Alex, a full-time cast member on Summer House, nor Jason, who met Lindsay during season 1 of the Vermont spinoff, were featured in the episodes, however.

OG Kyle Cooke is the first cast member to directly address the editing choice, acknowledging that the stars are paid based on the number of episodes they appear in.

“It’s happened in the past and IMO has nothing to do with production not wanting to pay their episodic fee,” the Loverboy founder, 39, wrote in a comment captured by BravoHistorian via Instagram. “Again, this is speculation, but it’s likely because there was so much going on and production wasn’t following them. From a producers perspective it probably seems even weirder to have a cast member there and get no camera time than to edit them out.”

Kyle added that he’s “not saying it’s right,” but “it has happened several times to a lot of cast members,” including himself.

“Last episode had 11 cast and 3 guests if you included Jason,” he concluded. “And as we all know, last episode had a ton of moving pieces and there was just too many people to follow.”

One guest at Lindsay’s party who got a lot of screentime is Austen Kroll, who has been accused of playing both the birthday girl and costar Ciara Miller.

“I was just really disappointed,” Austen’s Southern Charm costar and BFF Craig Conover exclusively told Us Weekly about the Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder’s behavior. “I don’t watch the shows, just for my own sanity, but when I found out that he was kissing Lindsayafter kissing Ciara, I was just like, ‘Dude, that’s literally everything that Lindsay wanted to happen.’ He just crushed Ciara. … I was just really disappointed in him.”

Summer House newcomer Mya Allen, meanwhile, admitted she has no interest in a friendship with Austen after the drama.

“I’ve just never seen someone that chaotic in my life. I was like, ‘We’re giving this one person this much space to basically tear down everything we’ve built up this summer?’ And then to meet him, I was like, ‘This is the guy? This is who we’re fighting about?’” she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “I don’t even get it. Like what? What? What? So, yeah, I’m cool if Austen never comes back to Summer House. And I think that the drama should be kept down South.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

