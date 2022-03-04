Winter is coming! A lot has changed since season 1 of Winter House premiered in October 2021 — and fans are ready for round two.

The initial season of the crossover series starred Summer House’s Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Luke Gulbranson, Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard. Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll and Craig Conover rounded out the cast of Bravo veterans.

Newcomers Andrea Denver, Julia McGuire, Gabby Kniery and Jason Cameron also joined the crew in Stowe, Vermont for the ultimate snow-filled vacation.

“What’s fun is that you have Winter House, you have Summer House and then you have Southern Charm,” Craig exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021 ahead of the show’s premiere. “You’ll see our dynamics from Winter House then carry into this summer and who knows how that’s going to go.”

The Sewing Down South founder teased how his relationship with his housemates has since led to even more crossovers within the Bravo family.

“I just love that Bravo is kind of the new Marvel universe [with] everyone becoming friends,” he added. “I think everyone that likes to watch it has some really exciting stuff to see in the next several months coming up.”

Craig was one of the very few Winter House stars in a relationship when the first season filmed in February 2021. After the series wrapped, he split from girlfriend Natalie Hegnauer and later sparked romance speculation with former housemate Paige that summer.

The twosome confirmed their relationship in September 2021 while attending Amanda and Kyle’s wedding. When Us caught up with the couple in February 2022 they didn’t confirm their return to Winter House, but they did talk about how much fun it was working together one year prior.

“I would be very surprised if they didn’t [bring it back],” Craig exclusively told Us at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party. “Man, we had a lot of fun filming that.”

The Delaware native and the Amazon Live fashion host aren’t the only Winter House stars who’ve updated their relationship status since last season. Carl Radke exclusively confirmed his and Lindsay’s romance to Us in January 2022 after months of speculation.

“I’m happy to report, we are dating and things are really good,” the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native said at the time. “We’re very happy. She’s someone that’s been an incredible support and part of my life [for years].”

Carl didn’t appear on season 1 of Winter House so he could focus on his sobriety, but his friendship with the Hubb House PR founder remained strong throughout. Their relationship became romantic in the fall of 2021 after spending more time together.

Amanda and Kyle, on the other hand, were engaged during their Vermont vacation, but have since tied the knot. Their September 2021 nuptials was filmed for season 6 of Summer House.

Scroll down to learn more about season 2 of Winter House: