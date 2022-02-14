Marriage ready? Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover aren’t walking down the aisle just yet, but they are already talking about where they’d potentially tie the knot.

The Bravo stars, who have been dating since summer 2021, differ on the location of their future nuptials, with Conover, 32, pushing for “an island somewhere.” DeSorbo, 29, on the other hand, has a different idea.

“Do I look like someone who’s getting married on a beach?” the Summer House star exclusively joked to Us Weekly on Saturday, February 12, while attending Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew presented by ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports. “Does it look like I’m not going to wear shoes at my wedding?”

DeSorbo said the couple has a “compromise happening” at the moment, with the Southern Charm star telling Us that his girlfriend can have “whatever she wants” as long as the Bahamas is a possible venue spot.

“If we can see the ocean, I’ll compromise with that, but I’m not getting married on the beach,” the New York native explained.

Conover — who Us confirmed in October 2021 was “officially” in a relationship with DeSorbo after casually dating for months — revealed that he would happily “fly in McDonald’s” for his love but wasn’t budging on the Bahamas location.

While the pair aren’t on the same page when it comes to saying, “I do,” they’re in agreement that their relationship is something special.

“I feel like if two accountants started dating, there’s things that they just get in their workplace and it just makes a lot of sense when we do the same thing,” DeSorbo told Us. “Like, I don’t have to explain a lot of things to Craig.”

The Sewing Down South founder agreed, adding, “We are each other’s biggest fan, so it really helped. I think I’m always rooting for her, she’s always rooting for me, which honestly goes really far in a relationship. Especially with our lives comes so many challenges.”

The duo are currently long-distance, but the TV personalities hinted that DeSorbo may relocate from New York City to Charleston, South Carolina, down the line.

The “Giggly Squad” podcast cohost isn’t opposed to the idea, in fact, she already has a reality show spinoff idea in mind if she moves.

“You know that old 50s show, it’s called Green Acres? And there’s this girl that lived on Park Avenue and she moves to the South on a farm with her husband?” DeSorbo asked. “I was like, ‘That is literally us.’”

The Amazon Live fashion host, who revealed that “Craig is definitely my Mr. Big,” noted that she’s been smitten with Conover for a while, so they are open to new ventures as a couple.

“I’ve had a crush on him for, like, three years,” DeSorbo said. “I had seen Southern Charm, yes, and it’s so funny ‘cause my best friend, when I started dating Craig, she called me and she was like, ‘You’re dating Craig Conover? Remember when you thought he was so cute when we were in college?’”

Conover, for his part, revealed, “I always had a crush on her, but we always were just dating other people.” When asked whether he’s found “his person,” the Delaware native told Us, “I think so.”

DeSorbo added, “It’s definitely the easiest relationship I’ve had and the most loving and supportive one for sure.”

With reporting by Hannah Kahn

