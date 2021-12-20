Put it on the gram! Winter House costars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are now Instagram official after Us Weekly confirmed in early October that they are an item.

“Sew in love,” DeSorbo, 28, captioned a photo of her and her beau, 32, on Sunday, December 19, from the Southern Charm season 8 wrap party one day prior.

The Summer House star gave her boyfriend’s sewing skills a shout-out in the caption for the sweet snap, which showed Conover kissing DeSorbo on the head. The Amazon Live fashion host wore a white, long-sleeved dress with cutouts on her hips, while the businessman donned a burgundy suit jacket and black bowtie.

DeSorbo and the Southern Charm personality have previously popped up on each other’s social media pages via their Instagram Stories — but the winter wonderland post marks their first official picture together on the app.

Earlier this month, the lovebirds teamed up to donate pink “Nice Guy” hats to MUSC Hollings Cancer Center’s breast cancer patients in Charleston, South Carolina. They both wore the hats as they delivered the gifts to the hospital.

The pair initially sparked relationship speculation after the two were spotted in Charleston in the spring. DeSorbo, however, shut down the rumors in April.

“Craig and I are a thousand percent not dating,” she said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, two months after they filmed Winter House together. “Craig and I have known each other for years. We’ve always gotten along. We’ve always been friends. We have, like, very similar personalities. We are not romantically involved or anything, but we are very good friends.”

The same month, the Sewing Down South creator exclusively told Us that he was still dating Natalie Hegnauer despite being flirty with DeSorbo’s Summer House costar Ciara Miller in March following the filming of the Bravo spinoff.

“Well, there’s a lot that happens in Winter House, but no, I’m still with my girlfriend, Natalie, here in Charleston,” Conover told Us at the time.

However, the Delaware native confirmed in May on his and Austen Kroll‘s “Pillows and Beer” podcast and that he was single after his and Hegnauer’s romance fizzled out.

In August, Conover and DeSorbo once again turned heads when they were photographed at the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs in Jersey City, New Jersey.

A source told Us at the time that the TV personalities were just “good friends who enjoy each other’s company,” but weren’t dating. The twosome were then seen enjoying each other’s company at Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s wedding in September.

Us confirmed the next month that the duo were “officially together” after they previously denied there was something romantic between them. “Their friendship turned into a relationship as they’ve spent more time together in recent weeks,” the insider said in October.

Conover later teased how his increased time in New York City, which is where DeSorbo is from, has influenced his personal style.

“One of the things I love most about living at Charleston was the style change. It’s very preppy and for a long time I loved that, and I still embrace it. I’m actually transitioning into a more New York style recently,” the lawyer exclusively told Us in October. “You just get your inspiration from different places and now that I’m spending … I’ve just spent some time in New York and there’s a Zara. I won’t give away too much, but I’ve always loved Zara.”

That same month, DeSorbo teased whether fans would see her on Southern Charm season 8, exclusively telling Us, “Well, I am in a relationship with someone who is on Southern Charm. So you probably will see me pop up here and there, but we’ll see.”

The “Giggly Squad” podcast host noted that she’s been friends with Conover and his fellow reality TV costars for a while.

“Everyone that Craig hangs out with could not be nicer to me. I’ve met pretty much everyone,” she told Us in October. “Everyone’s been really nice.”