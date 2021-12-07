Not all reality TV romances are meant to last. Bravo stars also fall victim to failed relationships — including Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent and ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

While the Bravo personalities are used to bringing the drama, breakups aren’t easy on anyone. In 2021, celebrities from some of the network’s biggest hits, including Summer House and The Real Housewives of Orange County and more have face heartache.

Southern Charm stars Kathryn Dennis, Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo all split from their significant others this year. While Conover has moved on with fellow Winter House star Paige DeSorbo, his Charleston pals have seemingly stayed single ladies throughout 2021.

Kent and Emmett were the first Vanderpump Rules couple to call it quits this year, but they weren’t the last. James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss called off their engagement in December after seven months.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder, however, was engaged to Emmett for three years before eagle-eyed fans noticed there might be trouble in paradise. After Kent wiped her Instagram page clean of photos of Emmett, it sparked split speculation in October.

Kent, who welcomed daughter Ocean in March, fueled breakup rumors when was spotted without her engagement ring on during an October outing in Los Angeles.

Us Weekly confirmed on November 3 that the Utah native and the filmmaker had parted ways. “Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “The trust is gone.”

The insider explained that Emmett was “trying to win her back,” but for now, Kent is “focused on her daughter and her projects.”

One month later, Kent’s longtime pal and costar Kennedy announced his split from Leviss after five years together.

“It was a tumultuous relationship,” a source exclusively told Us on December 7. “[Raquel] still wants the best for him. They had a happy time together. … She’s also grown as well and this relationship outgrew her. She has grown into being a strong woman.”

The pair, who got engaged in May, “both want different things,” the insider explained, noting, “They don’t have love anymore in terms of a romantic relationship, but they still have love for each other as friends.”

Scroll down to see which Bravo personalities had breakups in 2021: