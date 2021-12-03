It’s over. Joe Giudice and girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi have decided to go their separate ways after more than one year of dating, Us Weekly confirms.

“I have a lot going on right now and don’t have time for a relationship,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 49, who is represented by Dominton Talent House, exclusively told Us on Friday, December 3, after In Touch broke the news of the duo’ split. “Between my new attorney and [my] appeal to get back to the U.S., my work here in the Bahamas [and] new projects, I just don’t have the time or headspace for that.”

Us confirmed in December 2020 that Joe had been dating Fittipaldi since that summer. The pair made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year when the former construction business owner shared a Valentine’s Day tribute to his girlfriend.

“Thank you for accepting me and not trying to change me. Thank you for seeing the best in me,” Joe wrote in February. “I love the way your eyes light up when we [are] together. I love hearing about what matters to you. I am thankful for you and your family. And most of All I love the way YOU♥️ MY KIDS. My life is so much better because you are here with me.”

Two months later, Joe gushed about his new flame to Us, noting that she was “very, very smart.”

Joe was previously married to Teresa Guidice for 20 years before they called it quits in December 2019. The duo, who share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, both served time behind bars after pleading guilty to fraud in March 2014.

Teresa, 49, completed her 15-month sentence in December 2015, four months ahead of her scheduled release date. Joe, for his part, was transferred to an ICE facility in March 2019 after nearly four years in prison and was later deported to Italy. Us broke the news in November that Joe is attempting to appeal his deportation and return to his family in New Jersey.

The exes finalized their divorce in September 2020. Teresa, for her part, moved on with Luis Ruelas. Us confirmed their relationship in November 2020, but they celebrated their first anniversary this July.

“A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved. You are so kind, supportive & loving. You take great care and consideration in everything you do. You have shown my girls so much love, I adore you,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I admire your incredible parenting & your work ethic, and the passion you put into everything you do. You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows. ❤️❤️.”

Teresa announced her engagement to Ruelas, 46, three months later during a trip to Greece.

“My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are,” the Standing Strong author captioned an Instagram video from the October proposal. “I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you ❤️.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper