Feeling the love! Joe Giudice is happy with how things are progressing with girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi following his split from Teresa Giudice, but he isn’t sure marriage the next step.

“She’s a very, very smart,” Joe, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly of his new flame while promoting his new sports betting venture The Judges’ Pick. “She’s good with the kids.”



The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star explained that his four daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, whom he shares with Teresa, 48 — approve of the relationship.

“The girls got along with her” when they met. “We had a good time and I guess that’s all that matters,” he said. “They still like her. That’s good.”

The TV personality isn’t in a rush to walk down the aisle again just yet, having finalized his divorce from the Turning Tables author in September 2020.

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” he told Us. “We’ll worry about that when that comes — when that happens. But as of right now, I’m just hanging.”

When his daughters did meet the lawyer, who resides in Italy, Joe revealed that there weren’t any set rules.

“We just introduced her [when] the kids came and they stayed with me in Salerno. She would come over and everybody would just have lunch together,” he explained. “We hang out. We went out a few times before [the coronavirus pandemic] lockdown and that was it. We had fun.”

Joe and Fittipaldi made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day when the former reality star shared a sweet tribute. “Thank you for accepting me and not trying to change me. Thank you for seeing the best in me,” the former construction business owner wrote in February alongside two photos of his new flame. “I love the way your eyes light up when we [are] together. I love hearing about what matters to you. I am thankful for you and your family. And most of All I love the way YOU♥️ MY KIDS. My life is so much better because you are here with me.”

Us exclusively confirmed in December 2020 that Joe has been dating Fittipaldi since that summer. The pair celebrated Thanksgiving together in Italy and later enjoyed a Christmas and New Year’s Eve meal when Joe’s mom came to visit.

Joe began living in his native Italy in October 2019 when he was deported following a 41-month prison sentence for fraud. The following month, he and Teresa announced their separation after 20 years of marriage.

Teresa, for her part, has moved on with Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The new couple traveled to the Bahamas in March to visit Joe, who relocated to the island earlier this year. A few weeks later, the duo celebrated Easter with Joe alongside their four girls.

“You can imagine how I felt when they walked in the room. It was awkward to see my ex after a lifetime together with someone else,” Joe previously told Us after seeing his ex-wife with her new man. “Teresa and I decided to be honest and remain friends with one another for the girls.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi