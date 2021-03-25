Happy Tre! Teresa Giudice opened up about her romance with boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas — and revealed details of his conversation with ex-husband Joe Giudice — during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“They’ve talked over the phone and Luis wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet him,” the 48-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Andy Cohen on Wednesday, March 24. “Which I thought that was like the most amazing thing ever. Because he said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know that he’s not trying to take his place or anything. But he just wanted [Joe] to meet him because we have daughters and I just thought that was the most beautiful thing ever.”

Teresa and Joe, 48, called it quits in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. The twosome, who finalized their divorce in September 2020, share four daughters: Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11. He has been living in the Bahamas in recent months after spending several months in Italy following his deportation case.

“With Louie, he’s very open. He gets me to open up — like, I know exactly what he’s feeling,” Teresa told Cohen, noting that she and her 46-year-old beau “both give each other a lot of attention.”

When asked about walking down the aisle again someday, the Standing Strong author replied, “I mean, you know, I feel it. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that Teresa was dating Ruelas, a single father of two sons. While Melissa Gorga seemingly confirmed that they were living together during her own WWHL appearance last month, Teresa said there’s “been no talk” of her officially moving into their $3.3 million investment property.

“We’ll see where it goes from there,” she told Cohen.

Teresa also opened up about her and Joe finalizing their divorce during Wednesday’s episode of RHONJ.

“Joe and I have been together for so long, and we’ve been through so much,” she said on the Bravo series. “And it’s crazy to just think that [once] you sign this paper, and that’s it. Our marriage is over. Like poof.”

Teresa later told brother Joe Gorga and friend Dolores Catania that they should “take” their “words back” when it came to how her ex would handle their divorce, calling him “a class act.”

She explained: “I got the house and Joe walked away with nothing because I paid off all his debt. And I’ve been taking care of our daughters for five years now all on my own.”