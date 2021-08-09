Kenya Moore officially filed for divorce from her husband, Marc Daly, Us Weekly confirms.

According to Radar Online, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 50, originally submitted the paperwork in May and requested sole physical and legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.

The documents allegedly included a statement from Moore about the couple living in a “bonafide state of separation” since their initial split in September 2019. Radar Online also claimed that Daly, 50, responded in his own filing that he would like joint legal custody and wants his estranged wife to pay his legal fees.

The duo tied the knot in Jun 2017 and welcomed their little one the following year. They announced their decision to part ways in September 2019.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly,” Moore told Us in a statement at the time. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

One month later, the reality star opened up about still considering Daly the love of her life.

“I love my husband, but I think that we’re not operating from a good place right now, prior to announcing [our split],” she told Us in October 2019. “But I do think that things could get back on track if you have two people that want to.”

The Bravolebrity later shared with Us that the pair were thinking of expanding their family after rekindling their romance.

“It’s a conversation that we’re still trying to figure out, honestly,” Moore exclusively explained in May 2020. “But I really feel, more and more, that I do [want to]. Time is ticking, and I want them to be close in age and … it’s a sensitive subject.”

Moore clarified their relationship status several months later when she said the twosome had “kind of gotten past” going their separate ways.

“Right now, Marc is really fighting for his marriage,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December 2020. “He wants to go to counseling. He’s made appointments. He’s asking to publicly apologize to me and a lot of things that I never thought I’d see the day.

The following month, the restaurateur announced that they had split again, more than one year since they announced their first breakup.

“After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage,” Daly told The Root in January. “I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper