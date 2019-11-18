



Getting back together? It’s definitely a possibility for The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and estranged husband Marc Daly. The pair split in September 2018, just one month before welcoming their first child, Brooklyn. At the time, she stated she was filing for divorce — but she is still wearing her wedding ring.

“We’re taking one day at a time,” Moore, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively at BravoCon on Friday, November 15. The couple tied the knot in 2017, and after their split, a source close to the couple told Us exclusively that Daly, 49, “had multiple affairs on Kenya.” However, the duo are still coparenting and even recently celebrated Brooklyn’s 1st birthday.

“I do think that things could get back on track if you have two people that want to,” she told Us earlier this month. “It’s good. We’re very cordial, very kind to each other right now. We’re working really well together and just being there for our daughter. I can’t really hope for anything else right now in terms of how we’re coparenting. It’s been really wonderful so far.”

Moore also decided to rejoin the Bravo hit series after her season 10 exit and admitted it’s a bit different filming when you have a baby.

“Filming as a mom is a little difficult because you have to get yourself ready, your child ready,” she said. “I have to balance so many things, but it’s just been so much fun. She is just a person, a little person who loves the camera. As soon as you put a phone [or] a camera in her face, she’s laughing and smiling. Brooklyn is just really a special child.”

Plus, there are “so many babies on this season,” she continued. “It was funny how far we’ve come and I think it’s a testament to that you could get over anything and just to move on and move in positivity. … It’s just [about] finding my ultimate happiness and living my best life and that’s where I’m going. That’s what I’m focused on.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon