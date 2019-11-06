



Keeping the faith? The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore admitted that she still holds a place in her heart for her estranged husband, Marc Daly, after their split.

Still sporting her wedding ring, Moore admitted to Us Weekly exclusively that Daly “still is” the love of her life. She also isn’t ruling out the possibility of a reconciliation between the two.

“I love my husband, but I think that we’re not operating from a good place right now, prior to announcing [our split],” Moore, 48, told Us on Tuesday, November 5. “But I do think that things could get back on track if you have two people that want to.”

The former beauty queen added that sometimes “couples go through things.” Though she would not elaborate on the “something” that contributed to their broken marriage, she said what happened could be forgivable. She argued that an individual can “can get over” any obstacle if they are willing to.

“There were difficulties in terms of distance and, you know, when [our daughter] Brooklyn was born, it changed our dynamic as a couple,” she explained. “So, it’s been really hard to get things back on track, but I’m still very hopeful that we can. I just don’t know what the future holds.”

Moore and the 49-year-old businessman wed at a private resort in St. Lucia in June 2017. The duo welcomed their 12-month-old daughter, Brooklyn, in November 2018.

The Bravo star announced their separation in September, confirming the split in a statement to Us. “It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly,” she said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage.”

Moore stated that her “sole concern and focus” is caring for the pair’s daughter.

Speaking to Us on Tuesday, she opened up about how her relationship with Daly has been since calling it quits.

“It’s good. We’re very cordial, very kind to each other right now,” she said. “We’re working really well together and just being there for our daughter. I can’t really hope for anything else right now in terms of how we’re coparenting. It’s been really wonderful so far.”

Watch the video above to see all that Moore has to say about her relationship with Daly.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi