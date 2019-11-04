



Coparenting pros! Kenya Moore and Marc Daly celebrated their daughter Brooklyn’s 1st birthday together.

“Happy Birthday @thebrooklyndaly your mommy and daddy love you beyond any words,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 48, captioned a Sunday, November 3, Instagram post featuring her 12-month-old and her estranged husband, 49. “You are light of my life, my whole world and my future. God blessed my existence with you and daddy. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents.”

Moore and Daly were all smiles in the family photo, and the Bravo personality wore a balloon hat on her head.

The Michigan native confirmed her split from the restaurant owner in September after nearly two years of marriage. “It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly,” she told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

The following month, Moore told Us that she isn’t legally single “yet” and opened up about parenting with Daly. “I’ve had a husband who is helping me raise our child together and I’m thankful that he was in our lives consistently for a great period of time since Brooklyn was born,” the reality star said.

The toddler, who arrived in November 2018, is already talking, the Game, Get Some author went on to tell Us in October. “[Her first word] was neighborhood, but no one believes me,” she revealed. “I heard it. I swear I heard it. … She doesn’t say neighborhood anymore. It was just a one-time thing when she said it. [She says] baby and mommy a lot.”

Since becoming a mom, Moore has been “worrying” about Brooklyn “like, every second.” She explained, “Is she gonna fall off the bed and break her neck? Is she going to smother herself in her sleep? Is she gonna eat something and choke? Those kinds of worries.”