Kenya Moore Reveals Daughter Brooklyn’s Surprising First Word: ‘No One Believes Me’





“She’s talking now,” the reality star, 48, said at Baby Quest’s “Let’s Make More Babies” Fundraiser Gala on Monday, October 21. “[Her first word] was neighborhood, but no one believes me. I heard it. I swear I heard it. … She doesn’t say neighborhood anymore. It was just a one-time thing when she said it.”

The Bravo personality went on to tell Us that her daughter says “baby and mommy a lot.”

She and her now-estranged husband, Marc Daly, welcomed the little one in November 2018. “She’s so perfect and strong,” Moore wrote on Instagram at the time. “Marc was incredible in the delivery room. I lost a lot of blood so I’m very weak but they both were strong for me. God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family!”

Last month, the former Miss USA winner confirmed that she had split from the restaurant owner, 49, after nearly two years of marriage. “It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly,” Moore said in a statement to Us at the time. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

The Game, Get Some author told Us on Monday that she isn’t legally single “yet” and is grateful for the help she’d had from Daly so far. “I’ve had a husband who is helping me raise our child together and I’m thankful that he was in our lives consistently for a great period of time since Brooklyn was born,” she explained.

Over the last 11 months, Moore has been most surprised by how often she’s “worrying” about her little one. “Like, every second,” the Michigan native said. “Is she gonna fall off the bed and break her neck? Is she going to smother herself in her sleep? Is she gonna eat something and choke? Those kinds of worries.”

She gushed to Us that in two years, she sees her and Brooklyn “happy, healthy and thriving.”

