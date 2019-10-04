



Oh, baby! Kenya Moore has teamed up with Baby Quest Foundation to help women fighting infertility.

The partnership was announced by both Moore (via Instagram on Thursday, October 3) and in a statement released by Baby Quest Foundation on Friday, October 4.

In her own words, Moore wrote on Instagram, “So proud to be a part of helping infertile families have #miraclebabies through #IVF.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 47, will aid the charity’s mission to “provide grants for infertility procedures,” according to the press release.

“Having firsthand knowledge of infertility and what perspective parents go through on their journeys to have a family through IVF, Ms. Moore welcomed a baby girl named Brooklyn Doris nearly a year ago after enduring many years of unsuccessful attempts to conceive,” the statement reads. “Ms. Moore’s goal to help those who cannot afford assisted reproduction is consistent with that of the Baby Quest brand.”

Moore has been open about her own “miracle baby,“ Brooklyn, now 11 months. In 2018, the reality TV star told Us Weekly she was taking a break from the popular Bravo show to “focus on her high-risk pregnancy.”

“I thank Bravo for this amazing platform that has allowed me to grow, flourish and appreciate the value of what is truly important in life,” she said at the time.

The news of Moore’s partnership comes just days after Us learned the TV personality’s estranged husband, Marc Daly, had been allegedly unfaithful during their marriage.

“Marc has had multiple affairs on Kenya,” the source told Us. “She walked away from her career for him and he had no problem with that and no problem disrespecting her.” The pair announced their split after two years in September.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!