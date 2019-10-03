



More to the story. Kenya Moore’s estranged husband, Marc Daly, was allegedly unfaithful to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star during their marriage, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Marc has had multiple affairs on Kenya,” the source claims to Us. “She walked away from her career for him and he had no problem with that and no problem disrespecting her.”

Moore, 48, confirmed her split from Daly, 49, in a statement to Us on September 19.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly,” the statement read. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

The former pageant queen married Daly in June 2017. They share an 11-month-old daughter named Brooklyn. While Moore left RHOA shortly after she married the restaurateur, she returned for season 12. During the trailer for the upcoming season, the Bravo star admitted that the pair were at “a really low place” in their marriage.

Daly, meanwhile, got heated during a discussion about a prenup.

“You can take everything, I’ll build it again!” he declared in the teaser.

Us has reached out to Daly for a comment regarding the cheating allegations.

Days before the split news broke, the twosome appeared to be on good terms during a joint appearance on the Tamron Hall show.

“At 46, I met the love of my life,” Moore said on the September 16 episode of the talk show. “And it just was, it was God. I can’t say that it was anything else.”

Daly joined Moore on stage to discuss the duo’s IVF journey.

“It’s incredibly challenging because the success rate for these these treatments are very low,” Daly admitted. “So there’s a lot of disappointment of expectations. You also have to be prepared for disappointment. So just being there, being supportive, being hopeful, and being positive and just being behind her was what it’s all about.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

