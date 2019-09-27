



Kenya Moore doesn’t need a man. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to her Instagram on Friday, September 27, to remind her followers of her independence days after she announced her split from husband Marc Daly.

“I stand alone,” the Bravo personality, 48, wrote alongside a photo of her in a black dress from the RHOA season 12 promo shoot.

The former Miss USA also posted a second photo on her Instagram with her 10-month-old daughter Brooklyn, whom she shares with her ex, 46, on vacation in Greece.

“Me and my baby, we gon’ be alright We gon’ live a good life…” she captioned the shot, quoting Beyoncé’s “Sorry.”

Moore’s posts come a little over a week after Us Weekly confirmed that she and her husband had split after two years of marriage.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly,” the reality star said in a statement to Us on September 19. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Days before the announcement, the Celebrity Apprentice alum gushed over the businessman in an interview on Tamron Hall.

“At 46, I met the love of my life,” she said in the September 16 episode. “And it just was, it was God. I can’t say that it was anything else.”

Moore and Daly tied the knot in a secret wedding in June 2017 after less than a year of dating.

“A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both. #truelove #agoodman #wife #god #happiness #crazyinlove #kenyamoore,” she captioned an Instagram photo from the ceremony.

The former Miss Universe finalist welcomed her daughter in November 2018. She announced the news on Instagram with a photo of her and Daly on the red carpet.

“#BrooklynDorisDaly is here!” she wrote. “She’s so perfect and strong! Marc was incredible in the deliver room. I lost a lot of blood so I’m very weak but they both were strong for me. God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all. #TheDalys #babydaly #BrooklynDaly #family #love.”

In the RHOA season 12 trailer, which was released on Thursday, September 26, Moore lamented over her marital woes with Daly, telling cameras the couple was in a “really low place.” The video also saw the couple in a heated argument over their prenup.

“You can take everything, I’ll build it again!” Daly tells his wife in the trailer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo Sunday, November 3, at 8 p.m. ET.

