Two peaches just fell off the Real Housewives of Atlanta tree. Kenya Moore and Shereé Whitfield confirmed on Monday, October 1, that they have both decided to leave the Bravo reality series ahead of season 11.

Moore, 47, said in a statement to Us Weekly, “I have decided to take this season off to focus on my high-risk pregnancy in a healthy and drama-free environment. I thank Bravo for this amazing platform that has allowed me to grow, flourish and appreciate the value of what is truly important in life.”

The 1993 Miss USA winner, who has been a cast member since season 5 kicked off in 2012, also expressed gratitude for her fans. “To #TeamTwirl: Thank you for your loving and relentless support — you will see me soon!” she said.

Moore quietly wed Marc Daly on a beach in St. Lucia in June 2017. She surprised the cast during the season 10 reunion in April when she announced that she is expecting her first child.

Whitfield, 48, also confirmed her exit from the show in a statement to Us on Monday: “I’m in a new chapter in my life and I’ve decided not to return to RHOA so that I can focus on myself and my businesses, spend more time with my family and explore new endeavors. As promised, please stay tuned for She by Shereé to launch; we’ll be accepting pre-orders soon! I wish all the ladies the best!”

The clothing designer was one of the original cast members when RHOA premiered in 2008. She left after season 4 before returning full-time for season 9 in 2016.

Us exclusively premiered the season 11 trailer earlier on Monday. It includes familiar faces NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille, in addition to newcomer Shamari DeVoe.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 premieres on Bravo on Sunday, November 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

