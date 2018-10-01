The peaches are going crazy! New housewives Shamari DeVoe and Eva Marcille are at the center of the drama in Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams are all back this season, while Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield are not shown the trailer and will not be featured on this season. However, the new women are definitely bringing the drama.

While Nene is dealing with a very emotional roller coaster as Gregg Leakes faces a cancer diagnosis, Eva and her fiancé, Michael, are busy trying to plan the perfect wedding – and it’s not easy.

However, it’s Shamari – best known as a member of R&B group Blaque – who is really causing the hype as she works on new music with husband Ronnie DeVoe, a former member of New Edition.

In the trailer, she tells someone on the phone, “I’m gonna fight them bitches,” before doing just that, facing off with Nene.

“I was an A-list when you were an Alias,” she yells at the actress. Yikes.

Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam also join season 11 as friends of the housewives.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Bravo Sunday, November 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

