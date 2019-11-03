The Real Housewives of Atlanta are back! NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille and Kenya Moore are bringing the drama for season 12 of the Bravo series.

“Let’s see some of the real bullies that are around here. And let’s see, I hope they show, some of the gang up. Because there’s a lot of ganging up,” NeNe, 51, told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the premiere. “These girls do a lot of things to each other. But if I do the same thing, it seems like it’s a little bit more elevated. So I hope that the fans get to see all of that.”

NeNe added that she is “praying with my wig off” that viewers will see some of her costars’ “true colors” this season. The Glee alum named Cynthia, specially.

“I think, and I will put that in capital letters, THINK. OK? That they may, they might for once try to show Cynthia the way she truly is on camera,” she told Us. “They may decide to show that maybe once, honey. … Maybe once they’ll decide to show who she really is on camera. Because who you guys have known her to be over the years is not who she is.”

While Cynthia played coy about the current status of her friendship with NeNe, she told Us that fans will be “surprised.”

“I saw a lot of growth with NeNe, and I will say in her defense that I felt from the time that I spent with her this season that she honestly made an effort to try to get into a better place with all of the ladies that she may have had issue with, because it wasn’t just me at the reunion. She had some issues with quite a few of us,” Cynthia explained. “With that said, I saw a different NeNe this season. I saw someone that really went out of her way to try to make amends, and I applaud her for that. Sometimes it worked out. Sometimes it didn’t, but all you can do is try, and I’m good with that.”

Scroll through for everything you need to know about RHOA season 12: