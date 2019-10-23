



Kenya Moore is ready for new faces in Atlanta. The Bravo star, who returns to the Real Housewives of Atlanta in the upcoming 12th season, threw shade at Marlo Hampton during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I’m just kind of bored with it. Yeah. I think we need something new,” Kenya, 48, told Us at Baby Quest’s “Let’s Make More Baby’s” Fundraiser Gala on Monday, October 21. “I think we need Housewives or friends of the show that brings something new and we’ve seen her for eight or nine seasons. I’m kind of just over it.”

Marlo, who is close with original cast member NeNe Leakes, has had a recurring role on the series since season 4 in 2011.

When asked about Phaedra Parks’ potential return, Kenya added, “I don’t think of her at all.”

Phaedra, for her part, exited the franchise in 2017 after starring on the series from seasons 3-9.

Kenya, meanwhile, is back for season 12 after taking a season off. The former Miss USA was a full-time cast member from seasons 5-10. Fans of RHOA will see Kenya’s relationship woes with her estranged husband, Marc Daly, play out on the reality series. The pair, who tied the knot in 2017, announced their split last month.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly,” Kenya said in a statement to Us at the time. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

According to a source, Marc was unfaithful during their two-year marriage. “She walked away from her career for him and he had no problem with that and no problem disrespecting her,” the source said earlier this month.

The twosome share daughter Brooklyn, nearly 12 months. She told Us on Monday that it’s “difficult” to balance the reality series and motherhood.

“I’m a new mom so it’s difficult, but I do have some help. I just think that you have to take care of yourself first because if you’re no good to yourself, you’re no good to anyone else that you’re taking care of, especially a baby and a family,” she explained. “So balancing has been something that I’ve been trying to perfect, but I think that, you know, sleeping and being on a schedule, sleeping is key. Taking care of yourself in terms of exercising, eating well and then that way you can have time for your baby and your family.”

Kenya also credited her estranged husband: “I’ve had help for nearly a year. I’ve had a husband who was … he is helping me raise our child together and I’m thankful that he was in our lives, you know, consistently for a great period of time since Brooklyn was born.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo Sunday, November 3, at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Nikaline McCarley