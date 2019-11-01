



New moms Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore kick off season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on good terms, but according to NeNe Leakes, their newfound friendship may not last long.

“Motherhood definitely gave us something in common that is a new experience for both of us,” Porsha told Us Weekly exclusively after admitting Kenya is “great” for the show. “Being a new mom is pretty much all I talk about. So when I’m around other new moms, it is my conversation. Things that I want to talk to other new moms about. And yeah, I think it’s just a natural thing to do, since we had our kids close together.”

NeNe, meanwhile, teased to Us that Porsha and Kenya’s new bond might not stand the test of time.

“Well, we’ll just see how that play out. You said it starts off like, ’They’re good,’ OK. Well, we’ll just see how long that lasts,” NeNe told Us exclusively.

Porsha, for her part, welcomed daughter Pilar in March. While the Dish Nation host and her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, hit a rough patch after their now 7-month-old daughter was born, she told Us last month that the pair are “rebuilding their relationship” day by day after McKinley was accused of being unfaithful.

“Fans will see everything. I think fans like the fact that I’ve always been very honest and transparent, and I definitely had to just dig in and continue to be that way, even though I was going through a hard time,” Porsha told Us. “Fans will see us in counseling and will see me dealing with real life. A lot of what a lot of people deal with in relationships, they’re going to see on TV — the good and the bad and the ugly.”

Kenya, who welcomed daughter Brooklyn, nearly 12 months, during time off from the series, went through a similar scandal with her now-estranged husband, Marc Daly. While the former Miss USA announced their separation in September, Cynthia Bailey told Us that Kenya is “still very much in love” with Marc, who was unfaithful during their marriage, according to a source.

While babies will be a theme of season 12, NeNe told Us that the kids don’t change the show too much. (In addition to Kenya and Porsha, Eva Marcille was pregnant while filming season 12 and Kandi Burruss is currently expecting a baby via surrogate.)

“One of the biggest differences [from last season] is that we have a lot of damn babies and when we first started out we didn’t have any babies. So we have a lot of babies this season on the show. I mean, Eva’s had a couple more. Of course, Kenya has a baby. Porsha has a baby. So we have a lot of babies,” she said, adding that the children weren’t “around” during the more heated encounters between the women. “The babies are very young babies, so no. And they usually aren’t around and you know, when we’re doing certain things they’re not around.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 premieres on Bravo Sunday, November 3, at 8 p.m. ET.