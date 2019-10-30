



Are Kenya Moore and Marc Daly over for good? Cynthia Bailey doesn’t think so. In the latest issue of Us Weekly, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up exclusively about their relationship.

“This is her first marriage. I think she went into it for all the right reasons. She is still very much in love with her husband, and who knows? Maybe they can still work it out in the end,” Bailey, 52, said ahead of the season 12 premiere. “I think they both deserve to be happy whether they’re together or not, and I’m not the kind of mom or parent that thinks that you have to be with the father of your child to be able to be good parents to your children. I personally don’t think that because you have a kid with somebody is the only reason to stay with that person.”

Moore, 48, and Daly, 49, who married in June 2017, welcomed daughter Brooklyn in November 2018. The duo announced they were separating in September 2019.

“Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby,” the reality star said in a statement at the time. “She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

The Celebrity Apprentice alum starred on RHOA from seasons 5 through 10 but took season 11 off. She will return in season 12 as a full-time cast member.

“I love that Kenya’s back. I always thought Kenya was great for the show. She just gets in there, she stirs the pot. She’s my friend. She’s in an amazing place. Brooklyn is amazing. I can’t wait for the fans to fall in love with her. Kenya Moore has the happiest baby I think I’ve ever seen in my life,” Bailey said. “I love that the fans are going to see Kenya be a mom because it just changes everything. It just changes everything about her dynamic. … She’s very hands-on, to say the least.”

The actress also admitted to Us that she was “shocked” by Moore and Daly’s split. “I knew there were some issues. I’m not going to lie about that,” she said. “She shared a lot with me, but I didn’t think it was anything that couldn’t be fixed. I just was really rooting for them, especially since they have this new beautiful daughter together. However, I’m seeing Kenya, and nobody’s in your bedroom with your man but you. … I want her to be happy because I know what it feels like to be in something and not have peace.”

Earlier this month, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Daly was unfaithful. “Marc has had multiple affairs on Kenya,” the insider added at the time. “She walked away from her career for him and he had no problem with that and no problem disrespecting her.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 premieres on Bravo Sunday, November 3, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Travis Cronin