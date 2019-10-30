



Taking things slow. Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are “re-engaged” following their June split and are continuing to work on things, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shares exclusively in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

“We’re happy and we’re raising our daughter together,” Williams, 38, says. “It’s been a long road, one we’re still on. We’re going day by day rebuilding our relationship and making sure our foundation is where we want it to be to have a strong family.”

The Celebrity Apprentice alum debuted her relationship with McKinley, 42, on Instagram in June 2018. Three months later, she announced she was pregnant and the duo welcomed their first child, daughter Pilar, in March 2019. In May, split rumors began to circulate following infidelity rumors that he adamantly denied — and that will all be shown on the upcoming season 12.

“Fans will see everything. I think fans like the fact that I’ve always been very honest and transparent, and I definitely had to just dig in and continue to be that way, even though I was going through a hard time,” the “Flatline” singer continues. “Fans will see us in counseling and will see me dealing with real life. A lot of what a lot of people deal with in relationships, they’re going to see on TV — the good and the bad and the ugly.”

However, while she’s gotten used to the cameras always following her – she joined the series in 2005 — it was a bit more difficult during her relationship struggles.

“I think the cameras became so big,” the reality star admits. “Having to deal with a breakup on camera, having to deal with just what we were going to do as a family, it was really difficult.”

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Bravo Sunday, November 3, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon