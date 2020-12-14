Making it work? There may still be hope for Kenya Moore and Marc Daly to reconcile after their split.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 49, opened up about where the estranged pair stand amid their separation. “I have not filed for divorce,” she said while responding to a fan’s question on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, December 13. “He did file and withdrew it less than 24 hours later, so we’ve kind of gotten past that.”

Moore then explained the actions Daly, 50, has taken to preserve the relationship. “Right now, Marc is really fighting for his marriage,” she said. “He wants to go to counseling. He’s made appointments. He’s asking to publicly apologize to me and a lot of things that I never thought I’d see the day.”

After two years of marriage, Moore announced her split from Daly in September 2019. The pair, who tied the knot in 2017, had welcomed their now-2-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, 10 months prior.

The Bravolebrity spoke to Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019 about the possibility of the duo reconciling. “I love my husband, but I think that we’re not operating from a good place right now, prior to announcing [our split],” she said at the time. “But I do think that things could get back on track if you have two people that want to.”

Moore noted that “there were difficulties” in their relationship due to distance, and the birth of their little one also “changed our dynamic as a couple.” Though she admitted that it was “really hard to get things back on track,” she was “very hopeful” for their future together.

Despite their split, Moore would still consider expanding their family. The Waiting to Exhale actress told Us in May that the businessman is still hesitant about the idea.

“It’s scary for him too … because Brooklyn’s not his only child. So for him, it’s like, ‘Well, how many children will I have?’” she exclusively told Us. “So I think that is probably the biggest issue for him. But I don’t think he thinks he can love anyone more than he loves Brooklyn and his other children right now, so … I don’t know.”

Moore said that Daly has a “strong bond” with his current children, adding, “I think his fear is that, ‘What if the child comes and I don’t have this kind of bond with him because you didn’t carry her or we’re still figuring out our relationship?’”