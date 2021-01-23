It’s over … again. Kenya Moore and her husband, Marc Daly, have split more than a year after announcing their first breakup.

“After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage,” Daly, 50, said in a statement to The Root on Saturday, January 23. “I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom.”

Moore has not yet commented, but she shared an Instagram video on Saturday that showed her and Brooklyn, 2, boarding a private jet with Ciara‘s “Level Up” playing in the background.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 49, and the restauranteur wed in June 2017 and welcomed daughter Brooklyn in November 2018. She confirmed her first split from Daly in September 2019.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly,” Moore told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

A source claimed to Us in October 2019 that Daly “had multiple affairs” during his relationship with the reality star.

Moore admitted the following month that the businessman was “still” the love of her life. “I love my husband, but I think that we’re not operating from a good place right now, prior to announcing [our split],” she told Us at the time. “But I do think that things could get back on track if you have two people that want to.”

The Bravo star revealed in January 2020 that she and Daly were “in a really good place” after celebrating Brooklyn’s birthday together in November 2019. “Our relationship has really taken a turn,” she told SiriusXM’s Amy Phillips. “He has been so kind to me, sweet, you know, ‘How’s your day? What’s going?’ Our relationship hasn’t been this good in a really long time.”

Moore exclusively told Us in May 2020 that she was considering having another child with Daly. “It’s a conversation that we’re still trying to figure out, honestly,” she explained. “But I really feel, more and more, that I do [want to]. Time is ticking, and I want them to be close in age and … it’s a sensitive subject.”

The TV personality noted in December 2020 that the entrepreneur was “really fighting for his marriage” and wanted to go to counseling. “I have not filed for divorce,” she elaborated on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “He did file and withdrew it less than 24 hours later, so we’ve kind of gotten past that.”