On better terms? Kenya Moore is opening up about her relationship with estranged husband Marc Daly following their separation.

“We are in a really good place right now,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 49, told SiriusXM’s Amy Phillips on January 30. “Our relationship has really taken a turn. He has been so kind to me, sweet, you know, ‘How’s your day? What’s going?’ Our relationship hasn’t been this good in a really long time.”

Moore revealed that the former couple’s partnership improved when they chose to celebrate their 15-month-old daughter Brooklyn’s 1st birthday together this past November. “My heart is beating in another person and so, for me, all I have ever wanted to do protect her, and I will until the day I die,” Moore explained. “If that means protecting her from, just, negativity or anything in our home, then I’m going to do that.”

The Cloud 9 actress continued, “When I saw that we had an opportunity to coparent and do it in a great way and be an example for Brooklyn, I said, ‘Let’s do the party together.’ We did and we had a great time. I just think that really showed him that, you know, I’m not after him. I wanted a calm, peaceful home and a great environment for my daughter. That’s all I want.”

Moore and Daly, 49, announced their plan to part ways in September 2019 after two years of marriage. In a statement to Us Weekly, the Bravo star said she could “no longer continue in the marriage” due to “recent and ongoing circumstances” that occurred.

“My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby,” the statement continued. “She was made in love and true commitment.”

In October 2019, a source close to the pair told Us that Daly “had multiple affairs” during the marriage. Despite this, Moore admitted to Us the following month that reconciling wasn’t necessarily off the table.

“I do think that things could get back on track if you have two people that want to,” she told Us in November 2019. “It’s good. We’re very cordial, very kind to each other right now. We’re working really well together and just being there for our daughter. I can’t really hope for anything else right now in terms of how we’re coparenting. It’s been really wonderful so far.”