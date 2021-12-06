Raquel Leviss Moves Out After James Kennedy Split Broken Engagement

Making moves! Raquel Leviss packed up her belongings for a fresh start after her split from James Kennedy.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 26, gave fans a glimpse at her packing process while moving a U-Haul full of items from her and Kennedy’s place to a storage unit on Sunday, December 5.

“As my dad says … my new home,” Leviss wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a boomerang clip of her rolling the door on her storage unit up and down.

The social media packing posts came hours after Leviss and Kennedy, 29, announced that they called off their engagement seven months after the British TV personality proposed.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the duo wrote in a joint statement on Sunday, which they shared on their respective social media pages. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the pair’s breakup happened prior to their public announcement, with a source telling Us that “James and Raquel [will] discuss their split” during the upcoming season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion special. (The reunion special doesn’t have a premiere date as of now.)

Both Leviss and Kennedy were spotted filming the Bravo reunion at a Los Angeles soundstage on Friday as news of their separation made headlines.

The Sonoma State University alum and the DJ met on New Year’s Eve in 2015, making their relationship Instagram official two months later. The former couple moved in together in 2018 and had to overcome cheating scandals and Kennedy’s sobriety journey before they got engaged in May.

“James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of ‘RACHELLA’ Friday night… and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon ✨🌵🌙 #RACHELLA,” Leviss captioned a series of photos from her birthday celebration and subsequent proposal at the time.

Kennedy commented: “💕❤️😍I’m one lucky guy. Thank you God!”

The pair’s split came as a surprise to many, as both Kennedy and Leviss recently gushed over each other and their relationship.

“I must take a quick second and congratulate the love of my life,” Kennedy wrote via Instagram in October. “I think she has come such a long way and done so much growing up she’s my everything and I’m proud and so in love keep inspiring me everyday.”

The same month, Leviss praised her man while attending the Blended Festival in San Diego, California, which he worked as a DJ. “So proud of you my love @itsjameskennedy ✨💙,” she captioned a cozy photo via Instagram at the time.