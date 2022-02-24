Sticking to the warm weather. Andrea Denver confirmed that Winter House will be filming another season — but he made it clear that he won’t be participating.

“No. [Starting] tomorrow, I am going to go to Hawaii to relax for a few days and I am not going to Vermont,” Andrea, 30, revealed on The Dipp’s “Morgan’s Pop Talks” podcast on Thursday, February 24. “I started dating recently and she is a very important person to me.”

The Italy native, who made his Bravo debut during season 1 of Winter House, noted that there were a few “different reasons” that led to his decision.

“I feel like, on one hand, this is a really important moment. I just reconnected with this person that was already a part of my life before. I really care about her. It’s too fast for me to go on another vacation — filming with my friends and stuff,” he said, adding that he knows viewers “prefer” him single. “The truth is that I felt that need, something coming from inside. You can’t control that. I know some people would like for me to be single, but at the same time, my heart belongs to someone and I am happy. That is the most important thing.”

The model’s confession comes shortly after he confirmed that he was in a relationship with someone new.

“I can’t spoil too much, but I’m dating someone, and I’m really happy. And it’s kind of related to my last summer. I can’t really say much. But yeah, I’m happy — I got to say that,” Andrea told Page Six earlier this month, referring to his time on Summer House.

At the time, Andrea teased that fans could expect to see a “different” side of him on the Bravo hit series, saying, “It was a really key year for me. Last year was a really intense year, but at the same time, I feel like it was a year of growth. Even if it brings me back to some bad memories, I think one day I’m going to look at it as a really important year in my life.”

The reality star previously formed a connection with Paige DeSorbo during the Winter House premiere. Their fling continued into season 6 of Summer House, when Paige, 29, revealed that she was also casually dating Southern Charm‘s Craig Conover. The love triangle was later resolved when Craig, 33, and Paige made their relationship Instagram official in December 2021.

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!