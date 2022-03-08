While some Bravo fans — and stars — are crazy for Austen Kroll, Mya Allen can’t wrap her head around why Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller would let the Southern Charm star come between them.

“I’ve just never seen someone that chaotic in my life. I was like, ‘We’re giving this one person this much space to basically tear down everything we’ve built up this summer?’ And then to meet him, I was like, ‘This is the guy? This is who we’re fighting about?’” the Summer House newbie told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the Monday, March 7, episode of the reality show. “I don’t even get it. Like what? What? What? So, yeah, I’m cool if Austen never comes back to Summer House. And I think that the drama should be kept down South.”

Lindsay, 35, and Ciara, 26, were both excited to see Austen, 34, when he traveled to the Hamptons for the publicist’s birthday during Monday’s episode. It was seemingly the first time the trio was all together again after filming Winter House in February 2021.

“Austen played the game — and he’s more than entitled to do that — it just sucked to play the game,” Mya told ET. “I’m not used to seeing guys play the game with the two women that live together, or that are in the same space — maybe at the same party — so that definitely gave it a different element. But I don’t know. I can’t even explain that guy. I want to, but I can’t.”

On Winter House, fans saw Lindsay get upset after Austen, whom she hooked up with in the past, pursued Ciara. Things got more tense between the reality stars after the Charleston resident favored the nurse over the New York native during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in October 2021.

“I’m just always a very comfortable in my own skin kind of person. But that moment was extremely uncomfortable and listen, thank God [Austen’s sister] Katie [Kroll] was there because I was holding her hand, like, the world was coming to an end,” Lindsay said during an appearance on the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast one month later. “I can’t be [OK] with keeping that kind of person in my life. … I think he could have been a little bit more respectful to me and to our friendship. We’ve had conversations about that in the past. Specifically, after Winter House filming, I had a conversation with him about that.”

Lindsay has since moved on with Summer House costar Carl Radke. While Austen has yet to comment on his behavior on Monday night’s crossover episode, he threw shade at Lindsay and Carl, 37, earlier this month after a fan called the Pittsburgh native an “upgrade” via Instagram.

“Lmao that would imply that I was ever an option,” Austen wrote. “Got told she was in love with me, I said no thanks!”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

