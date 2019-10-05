Some Bravolebrities branch out while looking for sparring partners! Jennifer Lawrence, Sofia Vergara and 50 Cent are among the stars who have found themselves in public fights with Bravo stars over the years.

In addition to falling out with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars in 2019, Lisa Vanderpump also exchanged words with Sarah Paulson.

The drama started after the American Horror Story star accused Vanderpump, who quit the reality series after season 9, of being rude to her.

“I don’t want her coming after me on Twitter, but I won’t miss her,” the actress admitted during an episode of Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test video series. “I miss the dynamic she brings to the group — which is, you know, the fear of God she instills in everyone. … I met her once at a party. She wasn’t that nice to me. Am I going to get in trouble for that? She wasn’t that nice!”

After Paulson’s remarks made headlines, the Vanderpump Rules star reacted via Twitter.

“I am sorry, not sure I know her and I don’t believe or remember meeting her,” Vanderpump replied to fan. “I try to be nice to everybody lol.”

While time will tell if Vanderpump and Paulson make nice, NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams managed to squash their beef, which the talk show host claimed began when the Real Housewives of Atlanta star acted like a diva as she rose to fame.

“I’m going through a divorce, I’m rebuilding my life and NeNe was one of the people I wanted to speak with, like, why are we fighting? I’m three decades in the game, so I’m just doing my job,” Williams explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in September 2019. “I was like, ‘Look, I don’t know what your problem is with me or me with you, but where are you now? Let’s have dinner.'”

Scroll through for more feud details: