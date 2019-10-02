



The Mariah Carey approach! Lisa Vanderpump responded after Sarah Paulson claimed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was not nice to her.

“So just because Sarah is supposedly friends with people LVP doesn’t like, that means she can’t be a decent human being for however many minutes to Sarah?” a fan tweeted on Wednesday, October 2. “STFU.”

Vanderpump, 59, replied to the post with excess amounts of shade. “I am sorry, not sure I know her and I don’t believe or remember meeting her,” she wrote. “I try to be nice to everybody lol.”

I am sorry,not sure I know her and I don’t believe or remember meeting her…I try to be nice to everybody lol. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) October 2, 2019

The diss came after Paulson, 44, accused the reality star of being rude to her. “Um, you know, I don’t want her coming after me on Twitter, but I won’t miss her,” the actress said in a Lie Detector Test video for Vanity Fair on Tuesday, October 1. “I miss the dynamic she brings to the group — which is, you know, the fear of God she instills in everyone.”

The American Horror Story alum elaborated on her bad first impression of Vanderpump. “But no, I won’t miss her,” she said of the restauranteur’s exit from the Bravo reality show. “I met her once at a party. She wasn’t that nice to me. Am I going to get in trouble for that? She wasn’t that nice!”

Us Weekly broke the news in June that the Vanderpump Rules star was done with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after a tumultuous season 9. “I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” she told Us exclusively at the time. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up TomTom and the Cocktail Garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Vanderpump was an original cast member of the show when it premiered in 2010.

Her response to Paulson mirrors Carey’s infamous one-liner about Jennifer Lopez. “I don’t know her,” the “We Belong Together” singer replied when asked about the Hustlers star, 50, in a 2000s interview.

The Grammy winner clarified her remark during a May 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I can’t believe people still make such a big deal out of it,” she said. “I’m very forgetful. … Apparently, I’m forgetful because I don’t remember the fact that it was just like, ‘Hi, I’m so and so,’ and then like, ‘Hi,’ and that’s it.”

Carey added: “I don’t know her. Like, what am I supposed to say? … It wasn’t like I don’t know who she is. Of course, I do.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!