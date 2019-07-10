Lisa Vanderpump’s reign has officially come to an end. The reality star concluded her run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons on Tuesday, July 9.

Vanderpump, 58, honored her farewell to the popular Bravo series with an Instagram tribute post. She shared a montage clip that featured sultry saxophone music in the background.

After a video clip showed Vanderpump moving about in an elegant and flowy dress, a photo of the star appeared with the caption: “The Pump has left the building. Thank you to all of you for your support for 9 years. #rhobh.”

Vanderpump’s post received support from the likes of Flipping Out’s Jenni Pulos, who left a sweet sendoff message to the British restaurateur in the comments section. “You are loved and incredible. Ken is loved and incredible,” she wrote. “Celebrate all the beautiful things you have built as you move onward and upward. You dearly my sweet, sassy, classy, amazing friend.

The Vanderpump Rules star joined RHOBH in 2010. She was rumored to be leaving the series in November 2018, but she denied the speculation to Us Weekly soon after. “I am in the [9th] season, obviously. There are some parts I missed and you’ll see why and I think maybe we’ll have a better understanding when you watch the show,” she shared at the time.

Vanderpump would later confirm the news of her exit from the Real Housewives franchise to Us on June 6. When Us asked whether her time on the season was up, she responded with a simple “Yes.”

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” she said while attending 7th Annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s in Hollywood event. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Vanderpump’s departure comes as she is at odds with many of her former RHOBH costars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne. In October 2018, a source noted to Us that Vanderpump was “not talking to any of the cast except for Denise [Richards]” after the group allegedly determined she lied to them.

The beef between her fellow castmates stemmed from PuppyGate, an incident that involved a pup Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. Kemsley alleged the dog nipped at her husband and children. Instead of returning it to Vanderpump Dogs, the dog wound up in a shelter. Vanderpump was then accused of leaking a story about Kemsley’s dog to the press — an act she has since denied.

In May, an RHOBH episode from season 9 featured a scene where Vanderpump took a lie detector test to prove her innocence in PuppyGate. “I handled it with the truth and that’s, I think, why I ended up doing the lie detector test,” she told Us earlier that month. “Because I was like, I was so sick of them saying, ‘Oh, I don’t believe this.’ Or ‘I don’t believe that.’ Or ‘You did this.’”

