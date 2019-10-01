



As a Real Housewives superfan, Sarah Paulson will miss what Lisa Vanderpump brought to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, now that the restaurateur has decided to exit the Bravo show. But the Ratched actress won’t miss Vanderpump herself. In a “Lie Detector Test” video for Vanity Fair, Paulson reveals she didn’t get the best first impression of the reality star.

When presented with a photo of Vanderpump during the segment, Paulson, 44, chuckles. “Um, you know, I don’t want her coming after me on Twitter, but I won’t miss her,” she says after a pause. “I miss the dynamic she brings to the group — which is, you know, the fear of God she instills in everyone.”

“But no, I won’t miss her,” the American Horror Story alum adds. “I met her once at a party. She wasn’t that nice to me. Am I going to get in trouble for that? She wasn’t that nice!”

One Housewife whose departure Paulson does mourn, however, is Real Housewives of New York City’s Bethenny Frankel. “I think the star of The Real Housewives is the franchise itself, so I think [RHONY] will survive without her, although I personally will miss her,” she says in the clip. “I’d like them to bring back Jill Zarin, though.”

The Emmy winner also confirms in the video that she would sign up for Real Housewives if her acting career ever plateaus, as long as she’s placed in the right cast. “New York,” she says. “New York is my number one. It’s my OG, as the kids say.”

Plus, Paulson already has a tagline ready to go: “Probably what my tagline is on Twitter, too: ‘Always hungry.’ I’m an actress, after all.”

The Ocean’s 8 star has raved about the Housewives franchise before. During a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen episode in September 2017, Cohen invited RHONY star Dorinda Medley on stage to surprise the actress, who immediately started screaming.

“I love her hair, I love her nose, I love the way she talks, I love the way she walks, I love her relationship with her daughter,” Paulson said. “I think she’s really funny, and I think she’s no-bulls–t except for when she is, which I admire. And um, God, her walk. Did I mention her walk? She’s got a good walk. I really love that walk.”

The premiere dates for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 and The Real Housewives of New York City season 11 have not yet been announced.

