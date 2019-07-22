It might be called the Real Housewives, but sometimes, the Real Househusbands find themselves at the center of the drama.

Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, for example, has been at odds with several of his wife’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars over the years. Fans were introduced to the couple, who wed in 1992, when the series premiered on Bravo in 2011.

“He was wrong for me in every sense of the word. He was 16 years older than me,” Lisa told her Vanderpump Rules costar Stassi Schroeder on the former SURver’s “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast in March 2018. “He was a playboy, running around town with his trousers ’round his ankles. And I was dating somebody else. I just looked at him and there was an instant connection.”

Despite their 16-year age difference, Lisa and Ken got engaged after six weeks of dating. Three months later, they tied the knot.

“You know the greatest gift Ken Todd ever gave me? He was 16 years older than me and he met me halfway on everything,” Lisa told Stassi at the time. “He never put me down, he never belittled me, he would take me to meetings and ask my opinion.”

Ken has also always had his wife’s back on RHOBH — even after her departure. A month after Lisa exited the series in June 2019, Ken slammed her former costars in a lengthy Twitter message, accusing the ladies of bullying.

“There has been a huge amount of nastiness that has pushed my wife to the brink,” Ken wrote in July 2019. “I am asking for this hatred to stop! … Their pettiness says everything. There are so many things WE could’ve said but haven’t….”

Scroll through to revisit Ken’s most dramatic moments: