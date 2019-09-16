



Setting the record straight! Lala Kent defended her sobriety amid her second feud with 50 Cent.

“I feel it’s important for me to say this and I’m only going to address this once,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 29, wrote on her Sunday, September 15, Instagram Story. “My sobriety is something I’m proud of and work on everyday. I’ve never done cocaine nor were any other substances, other than alcohol, involved in my decision to get sober. I pride myself on being open and honest about everything in my life, hopefully inspiring others and letting them know they are not alone. The past couple of days I’ve been slammed to say the very least. People have asked me how I’m maintaining keeping my head up. To me it’s simple — I know Real Life from the illusion of social media. I know what it feels like to have your world crumble. Getting a phone call from your brother saying your dad has passed away… that is earth shattering. Being called names and being falsely accused of things… that is far from earth shattering.”

The reality star added, “My mindset is something I’m grateful for — however I can’t help but think about how many people are taking their own lives, daily, due to cyberbullying. It is imperative that I tell you, you are not by yourself. I see you. I stand by you. I’m on your team. You are loved and make a difference in this world.”

The Utah native posted her lengthy statement after 50 Cent, 44, called her out on Instagram on Friday, September 13. “ Oh this bitch be drunk 4 days straight,” he captioned a screenshot saying Kent had “‘receipts’ to prove she bruised [his] ego” during their April feud. “She must just be on some drunk hoe, I don’t remember type s–t.”

The rapper went on to post multiple videos of the Bravo personality talking about her relationship with fiancé Randall Emmett, writing, “Then he falls in LOVE with the hoe, and they live drunk and high happily ever after.”

After Kent posted to her Instagram Story, the Grammy winner clapped back on social media. “Shut up bitch, you started with the wrong person good night,” he wrote on Sunday.

On Monday, September 16, he went on to caption a photo of her and Emmett, 48: “Rise in [sic] shine puffy face, it’s gym time but I’m sure your [sic] having a hangover.”

The Bravo personality and the New York native first began feuding in April when he posted a video of Kent telling Stassi Schroeder how she met her now-fiancé. “I let him hit it the first time and we were inseparable,” the actress told the Next Level Basic author, 31. “He would just send me, like, really expensive gifts. The first night we banged, I got a car the next day. He was like, ‘Do you want a Range Rover?’”

The Power alum wrote alongside the clip, “10 seconds left in the 4 quarter hoe’s are Winning. Do you want A range rover, yes, bitch yassss. Then just run out and suck a d–k. LOL smh #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac,” and Kent fired back in the comments.

“She swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens & she’s up in here watching Bravo,” the Row star wrote. “Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!? I smell fish coming from fifty’s direction. Vanderpump Rules airs Monday’s at 9/8C, only by @bravotv. I got the strap.”

Emmett, who was also involved in the first beef over money that he allegedly owed 50 Cent, proposed to the SUR hostess in September 2018.

