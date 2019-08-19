



Don’t expect 50 Cent to be full of regret over his former feud with producer Randall Emmett, whom he accused of owing him $1 million earlier this year. The rapper got candid about what led to the duo’s beef during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, August 18.

Host Andy Cohen questioned whether Emmett, 48, had “asked to borrow money” from the 44-year-old “In Da Club” artist. 50 Cent, in turn, revealed that the pair were “partnering” on Cheetah Vision films.

“We made profits in the film,” the rapper shared. “He was positioning himself publicly as my partner, but he was receiving a salary. So out of the profits that we actually made for the company, it was about a million three that he had owed, and he paid.”

The Queens native noted that “a portion” of it was paid out of Emmett’s “portion of his production credit for Power, like, it’s directed straight to me.” However, 50 Cent claimed that the problem surfaced when Emmett “didn’t actually give me anything.”

“I was approaching BMF (Black Mafia Family), he was partnering on the BMF series also, and I’m like, ‘If you don’t give me something, I’m gonna pay myself back before you get a chance to pay me. So send me something,’” the rapper explained.

Cohen, 51, then asked the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ actor if he had any “regret taking your beef with Randall to social media.” To this, he replied: “No.” Fifty claimed that publicizing the drama is what “got me paid right away.”

In April, 50 Cent alleged on Instagram that Emmett owed him $1 million. At the time, he began his online assault by trolling the producer’s fiancée, Lala Kent. He posted a clip of her on Vanderpump Rules, detailing how she would receive expensive gifts from Emmett after engaging in sexual activities with him. Thereafter, the “Candy Shop” hitmaker leaked apparent texts from Emmett begging the rapper to not publicize the drama. He accidentally called him “fofty” in a hilarious typo that went viral.

50 Cent threatened the producer to pay him back in full by April 29, captioning an Instagram post of Emmett taking a snap with the rapper in the background: “Look at this fool taking selfies, you better get me my money fool.”

During Watch What Happens Live, 50 Cent — born Curtis James Jackson III — revealed that he does not “have a problem” with Emmett and the 29-year-old Bravo star. However, he noted that he “won’t be” attending the pair’s upcoming wedding.

