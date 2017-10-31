Teresa Giudice says she had a discouraging experience when she met Sofia Vergara during a photo-op at a recent event.

“I was disappointed and hurt in the way she treated me,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 45, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “After the picture was taken, she said to her assistant or publicist, loud enough for me to hear, ‘Why did you make me take a picture with that woman?’ I found it to be very rude and condescending given the fact that I had just met her and I wasn’t the one asking for the photo. I figured that because we both shared very humble upbringings with families that emigrated to this country, she would have had more humility.”

Giudice first opened up about the experience during the Gettin Real With the Housewives panel at Mohegan Sun Cabaret in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Sunday, October 29. When an audience member asked about her best and worst encounters with fellow celebrities, she recalled running into the Modern Family actress, also 45, and claimed that a Bravo publicist asked them to take a photo together.

“I never asked for a picture because I’m so not like that. I don’t care,” the Bravo star told the audience, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ. “She didn’t want to take a picture with me. … Ugh, I can’t stand her. Sorry, I hate to say that because I’m Italian, she’s Colombian, she has an accent. She has more of an accent than me! You would think she would be nice. Like, she’s an immigrant — no, I’m just saying — she should be nice!”

Giudice further alleged that Vergara stepped in front of her while taking the photo. Recounting the incident to her RHONJ costar Danielle Staub at the panel, Giudice recalled thinking, “Bitch, I don’t want to take a picture with you!”

The reality star had plenty of kind words for Jennifer Lopez, though. “If you look at my Instagram, you know who I did take a picture with, who was so sweet too, was Jennifer Lopez,” she told the crowd. “She’s so sweet. I love her.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Vergara’s rep for comment.

