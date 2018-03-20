Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is still upset about Jennifer Lawrence calling her a “c—t” on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“She’s gross,” Kent, 27, began during a Tuesday, March 20, appearance on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast. “Not only did she call me the c-word … she went on and on making fun of me and my relationship with my mom … I’m watching this like ‘Is this A-list celebrity, who has Oscars, for real?’ And then when she dropped the c-word I was like ‘Ok, honey, let’s leave the trash to us reality TV personalities, don’t be trying to take my job.”’

“Well you know, I just let her know she’s a gross human being and congratulations on two failed films in a row,” the Bravo star continued. “My man is in the movie business, it is now said that she is not as valuable and she has to have another actor or actress to like, get the numbers up.”

As previously reported, during a March 1 appearance on WWHL, the American Hustle actress, 27, was asked by Andy Cohen about how she feels about different storylines on Vanderpump Rules. When talking about Kent’s friendship with the other women on the series, Lawrence said, “Lala trying so hard to be nice and then she’s like crying to her mom and then she’s like a total bitch … I’m like, ‘Bitch you’s a c—nt.’”

Kent continued to slam Lawrence, and admitted the diss hurt her feelings.

“You’re an A-list celebrity who makes more money than God and you’re like saying you support women and you’re calling another women the c-word that you’ve never laid eyes on in person, never had a conversation with me,” Kent explained. “I tried to not let it bug me, but it never feels good to be called that, on top of someone who is that big and grand and A-list and glamorous. It was kind of like, ‘That kind of hurt my feelings a little bit.’

When McDonald asked if she thinks Lawrence did anything sexual with Harvey Weinstein, Kent replied, “Yeah, I think she’s that type of chick.”

“Well, here’s the thing, now anytime you bring her up, like, I’m going to have nothing nice to say about her,” Kent added. “I’m going say that she sucked everyone’s d—ks to get to where she is, I’m going to say that her hair sucks, her face is a little too pudgy, like she needs to stop the drinking, you know? I said it, you don’t have to worry.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

