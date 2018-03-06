SUR-ving up a storm! Lala Kent quipped back at Jennifer Lawrence after the actress called her a ‘c—t’ on television.

“The thing is, no one wants to be called the c-word, especially by an A-list celebrity on national television,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 27, said on Tuesday, March 2, in an interview with Reality Checked on SiriusXM. “I was such a huge fan of hers and it bummed me out. I thought that she had a little more class than that. You know, let’s leave the trash to people like me who do reality TV. Don’t try to steal my thunder, girlfriend!”

Lawrence, 27, made headlines last week after she slammed Kent on the Thursday, March 1, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The Red Sparrow actress was addressing Kent’s friendships on the show and said Kent has been less than genuine. “I’m like, ‘Bitch you’s a c—nt,” Lawrence said.

The Bravo personality shot back at The Hunger Games alum after catching wind of her remarks. “Did Jennifer Lawrence really call me a ‘c—t’ on @bravowwhl? Annnnnd talk about my mama? Bitch, you better pray I don’t see you in the streets,” Kent wrote on Thursday in since-deleted tweets. “You’re one of the highest paid actresses on the planet…you claim you are pro-women and you call another woman a c—t? You’re gross.”

While speaking to Reality Checked, the “Feeling You” singer explained that her manager encouraged her to take down the post. “I did a three-peat: I did one tweet, delete, two tweet, delete, three tweet, delete,” she said, noting that her manager warned her, “You either delete the tweet or you delete my info for the next 24 hours ‘cause I’m not trying to deal.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

