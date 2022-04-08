Nothing but love. Jason Cameron opened up about his relationship with Lindsay Hubbard after they split following the Bravo star’s miscarriage in summer 2021.

“Lindsay and I are good,” the 35-year-old model exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 6, while attending an Urban Skin Rx dinner at Sei Less in New York City to celebrate their men’s line launching at Target. “She’s great people.”

Cameron met Hubbard, also 35, while filming season 1 of Winter House in February 2021. The duo sparked a romantic connection almost instantly and continued to date after the show wrapped.

During a January episode of Summer House season 6, which filmed in early July 2021, Hubbard confirmed that she suffered a miscarriage earlier that year while dating Cameron. The Hubb House PR founder confided in longtime friend (and now boyfriend) Carl Radke, telling him that Cameron was “absolutely wonderful” when she told him what had happened.

Cameron revealed his true feelings about how Hubbard publicized her miscarriage, telling Us that he was impressed with her approach.

“That’s a strong woman to be able to share that kind of information,” he said on Wednesday. “I respect that and I definitely want to be there to support her and anyway she wanted to share that with the world.”

Hubbard, for her part, noted that she wanted to “get through it on [her] own,” later realizing that she would have “absolutely had this child” if there wasn’t a problem with the pregnancy. Hubbard later met with a fertility doctor to get a better gauge of her body and find out whether she should freeze her eggs sooner rather than later. (She celebrated her egg count during her wild birthday bash on the series.)

While things between Cameron and Hubbard fizzled out during summer 2021 — they weren’t exclusive when the publicist headed to the Hamptons with her friends — they have remained on good terms.

“We’ll always have a history, if you will, so at the same time I respect her and everywhere that she’s going or headed,” Cameron told Us on Wednesday.

Following their split, Hubbard moved on with Radke, 37, after having her “Hot Hubbs Summer” during season 6 of the Bravo series. The Loverboy vice president of sales exclusively confirmed to Us in January that he and Hubbard are dating after sparking speculation a few months prior.

“I love Carl too so it’s a great little community that we all have at Bravo,” Cameron said when asked about Hubbard’s new man.

When it comes to whether Cameron can see Hubbard marrying Radke, he told Us, “I can [see] their chemistry and if that works, I wish them all the best. I can see it [happening].”

Cameron played coy as to whether fans will see him on season 2 of Winter House alongside Hubbard and Radke, but he hinted that his friendships with the cast are still going strong.

“We’re all pretty close. All pretty friendly,” he added. “[We] keep in touch when we’re all in town or catch up when we’re in each other’s town.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

